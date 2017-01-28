Crime

Deaths in Kitsap County house fire investigated as triple homicide

Police in Kitsap County are investigating a possible triple homicide at the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning.

The victims were found inside a home in the 13400 block of Tenino Drive West, according to the Kitsap Sun. The rural area is close to Lake Tahuyeh.

The age and gender of the victims was not given.

Detectives are looking for a vehicle missing from the house. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office described it as a dark green or brown 2005 Ford F-150 4-door pickup with a license of C89383B.

