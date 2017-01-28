Deaths in Kitsap County house fire investigated as triple homicide

Police in Kitsap County are investigating a possible triple homicide at the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning.
The victims were found inside a home in the 13400 block of Tenino Drive West, according to the Kitsap Sun. The rural area is close to Lake Tahuyeh.
Update on house fire-3 confirmed deceased. Unk age or sex. Detectives treating scene as homicide. #11 pic.twitter.com/8p3GQRYqHg— Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) January 28, 2017
The age and gender of the victims was not given.
Detectives are looking for a vehicle missing from the house. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office described it as a dark green or brown 2005 Ford F-150 4-door pickup with a license of C89383B.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
