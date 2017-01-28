Police Beat: Watching movies while driving, smoking weed with an apple, and a masked cyclist

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police.
Jan. 20: Apparently, the new “Power Rangers” film trailer was riveting — so riveting that the 33-year-old man watching it on his mobile phone took his eyes off the road.
It was 3:11 a.m. when the two officers spotted him. The man drove a red 2003 Dodge Neon along the 8400 block of South Hosmer Street.
He merged into the center lane, veered into the oncoming traffic lane, careened back to the right and nearly hit a curb. Six blocks later, he did it again, all without bothering to signal. Officers pulled him over.
The man’s phone sat between the two front front seats, along with a pack of cigarettes that had spilled everywhere. The man said he’d been looking for the “Power Rangers” trailer while he was driving.
He added that his license was suspended and he knew he wasn’t supposed to be driving.
Officers ran a records check. The man wasn’t lying. His license was suspended. He also had a restriction on his record, requiring an ignition interlock device. The car didn’t have one, and it didn’t belong to him.
Officers booked the man into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of driving with a suspended license and violating the ignition interlock restriction.
Jan. 23: Pop quiz — you’ve got a pair of active misdemeanor arrest warrants for reckless driving and driving without a license. What do you do?
a) Don’t drive.
b) Drive to a middle school parking lot at 2:52 a.m., drink in the car, and smoke weed through a pipe made from a Red Delicious apple.
The 22-year-old Tacoma man chose option b. Officers spotted him in the parking lot of Gault Middle School at 1115 Division Lane, after responding to a dispatch call.
The initial call said the man was in the driver’s seat of a silver 2002 Kia Rio. When officers arrived, he was sitting in back.
They spotted open beer cans in the car, caught the whiff of burnt marijuana, and noticed a homemade pipe carved out of the apple. A records check revealed the active arrest warrants.
An officer asked the man what he was doing parked on school property at 3 a.m.
The man replied that he’d been kicked out his parents’ house earlier. He said he was “enjoying the view” of the school ground and buildings as he smoked and drank.
Officers booked the man into the Pierce County Jail on the arrest warrants.
Jan. 25: The cyclist wore black, including a mask that covered his face. At 3:38 a.m., he pedaled a blue Daisy Electra down the middle of South Sprague Avenue in the 900 block, wheeling back and forth between the lanes. The bike had no lights.
An officer in a patrol car spotted the cyclist and started following him. He flicked on the patrol car’s PA system and told the man to ride on the shoulder.
The cyclist didn’t respond. The officer chirped the car’s siren and turned on the emergency lights. The cyclist veered toward the shoulder briefly, then back to the middle of the road.
The officer pulled forward, ahead of the cyclist, and turned around. The cyclist stopped. The officer stepped out of his car to talk to him, and noticed the mask.
The cyclist bolted, pedaling into a car wash parking lot. The officer yelled at him to stop.
The foot chase was no good. The officer returned to the car and called for backup.
A short chase followed, with two patrol cars searching for the cyclist. The first officer spotted him a few blocks away, again riding down the middle of the road.
Seeing the pursuit, the cyclist tossed a duffel bag to the ground and kept going. A few moments later, the man got off the bike. The officer stepped out of his car, told him to stop, and drew his gun. The man stopped.
Three more officers arrived. After a struggle, the man was cuffed. One officer noted his “meta-human strength,” and suspected the man was high on something, since he managed to lift four officers who were trying to hold him down.
Told he was under arrest, the man, 29, gave a name and date of birth that traced to Missouri. He shouted at the officers that he’d done nothing wrong. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of failing to stop and resisting arrest.
