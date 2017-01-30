Woman accused of taking former friend’s wig and stabbing her is sentenced

A woman accused of stabbing a former friend in the head and taking her wig has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.
Lasondra Peevy, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault Friday as part of negotiations with Pierce County prosecutors and was sentenced in Superior Court to 10 years, 10 months in prison.
According to charging papers:
Peevy thought a former friend was spreading rumors about her and on Nov. 7 went to the woman’s Tacoma apartment in the 1800 block of South 84th Street.
Peevy was drunk, started a fight with the woman and stabbed her multiple times in the head. Then she took off her own wig, put on the other woman’s and left.
Officers found Peevy, who is transient, with blood stains on her clothing and cuts to her hand and elbow.
She will have a drug and alcohol evaluation and follow-up treatment as part of her sentence, and is not allowed to contact the victim.
