Man sentenced for attempted burglary of South Hill house where children were home alone

A man accused of trying to break into a South Hill house where children were home alone is serving time in prison.
Frank Farkas, 38, pleaded guilty to attempted residential burglary and to having brass knuckles in his pocket when police arrested him.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Michael Schwartz sentenced him to almost four years, three months in prison Jan. 13.
The term is part of a Special Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative, which means Farkas will get treatment and have a couple years of probation once he’s released.
According to charging papers:
Farkas banged on the front door of a South Hill home in June, then tried the back door.
Children ages 13, 11 and 6 were inside the house at the time, and ran to a nearby elementary school, where a teacher called 911.
A witness saw the suspect take off in a pickup and followed the truck until sheriff’s deputies arrived and pulled it over.
Farkas was in the back seat, and his pregnant girlfriend was behind the wheel. They told investigators their truck had overheated, and that they had knocked on the door to get water.
That didn’t make sense, the investigators said, because witnesses saw the truck driving in the neighborhood after that.
Later deputies found a pistol, face mask, gloves, bolt cutters and other tools in the pickup.
During an evaluation after his arrest, Farkas said he regularly used heroin and methamphetamine, and consumed significant amounts of alcohol.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
