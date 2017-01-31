Two teen girls reported missing in Toppenish

Two Toppenish teenage girls didn’t return home from school Monday, prompting law enforcement to issue an internal alert for the missing girls.
Police believe Hailey Nicole Bedolla, 17, and Kali Ann Ketzenberg, 16, might have been picked up from school by Bedolla’s mother, Cynthia Gail Christian, 45.
Christian does not have custody of her daughter and has been arrested multiple times for domestic violence against Hailey, according to KING-5.
The teens were last seen in the 200 block of North Elm Street in Toppenish, about 20 miles from Yakima.
They might be traveling in a green 1996 Plymouth Voyager with license plate number BCA5831.
State Department of Transportation signs across the state are flashing minimal information about the missing girls and the vehicle, asking drivers to call 911 if they them.
Bedolla is 6-feet and 290 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burgundy T-shirt and a purple Husky sweatshirt with seven piercings in her ear.
Ketzenberg is 5-feet-3 and 125 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt.
Christian is 5-feet-9 and 250 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Toppenish Police Department at 509-865-4355.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments