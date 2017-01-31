A woman tried to fill 75 prescriptions in one month

A woman tried to fill 75 prescriptions for pain relievers in less than a month.
After employees at an Orting pharmacy called police in mid-January, officers identified the woman as 32-year-old Lara Gustafson.
Gustafson tried to fill 75 prescriptions, mostly for hydrocodone and oxycodone, since the beginning of the year, according to court documents.
All prescriptions came from an orthopedic office where Gustafson worked until she was fired.
Police believe she stole a prescription pad when she left.
They arrested her Saturday after she returned to the same pharmacy and tried to fill a fraudulent prescription for 75 hydrocodone pills.
On Monday, Gustafson pleaded not guilty to two counts of forging a prescription and was released on her own recognizance.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
