2 seriously injured in Parkland-area crash involving stolen vehicle

A Parkland-area crash seriously injured two drivers Tuesday, after police tried to stop someone in a stolen vehicle, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer gave this account:
Shortly after 11 a.m., deputies tried to stop a car driven by a 24-year-old man, who they saw speed out of an apartment complex parking lot.
The car fled south on South Hosmer Street, and within about a block of deputies turning on their lights, ran a red light and T-boned a truck heading east on South 96th Street.
The 73-year-old driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
The driver of the car, which had been reported stolen out of Des Moines, was also seriously injured and hospitalized.
They were the only occupants of the vehicles.
Deputies found multiple license plates in the stolen vehicle.
Further information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
