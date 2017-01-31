Suspected drunken driver killed in crash near Eatonville

A woman died Monday after her car went down an embankment and rolled into a tree near Eatonville, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Kirstine Godfrey, 53, of Ashford was traveling north on Alder Cutoff Road East when her car veered off the road and drove down an embankment.
The 1989 Toyota Corolla flipped several times and landed on its roof against a tree. A passerby spotted the wreckage about 12:40 p.m. and called 911.
Godfrey was airlifted to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, where she was pronounced dead.
Beer cans littered the scene, and investigators believe Godfrey had been drinking, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
