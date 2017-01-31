High-speed crash at South 96th and South Hosmer streets

Ed Troyer of Pierce County Sheriff's Department explains Tuesday's high-speed crash at South 96th and Hosmer streets.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Crime

Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

Dillon Zachary Nash, 22, is arraigned Jan. 13 in Pierce County Superior Court, in connection to a fatal wreck in Lakewood. The Oct. 21 crash on Interstate 5 killed 46-year-old Jason Ley. Prosecutors accused Nash of causing the wreck by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and they charged him with vehicular homicide.

Crime

Man accused of causing wreck on SR 512 charged

Jose Miguel Trinidad, 41, pleads not guilty at arraignment to vehicular assault and reckless endangerment Jan.13. Prosecutors accuse him of causing a wreck on state Route 512 that left a woman in a coma and bogged down traffic there and on Interstate 5 for hours Jan. 12.

Editor's Choice Videos