Package thief in Auburn caught on camera

Auburn police are trying to identify a man who stole packages off the front porch of a home.
The theft occurred about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Lakeland Hills area. Police on Tuesday released three surveillance photographs of the man on the porch.
“Clearly I’ve never learned to just leave other people’s stuff alone…” Auburn police wrote on a bulletin asking for the public to help identify the man.
He is described as white, medium to heavy build and wearing a blue baseball hat, long-sleeved plaid shirt and a white undershirt. The man was driving a gray or silver Volvo type of vehicle without plates.
Anyone with information on who the man is can call the Auburn Police Department’ tip line at 253-288-7403.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
