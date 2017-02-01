Fleeing robber who crashed into school bus sentenced to prison

A man who robbed a Roy convenience store and crashed a stolen vehicle into a school bus while fleeing sheriff’s deputies has been sentenced to prison.
Brett Burnson, 33, pleaded guilty in December to second-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, brandishing a gun, trying to elude police, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of hit and run.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Martin sentenced him Friday to eight years, four months in prison, above his standard range.
According to charging papers:
Burnson demanded cash from the clerk at the store May 19, then ripped the cash drawer out of the register and fled in a Nissan Rogue that had been stolen earlier that day.
The owner of the store got the license plate, and sheriff’s deputies saw Burnson in the SUV about a week later by the South Hill Mall.
When the deputies tried to pull him over, he took off, hit several vehicles and then crashed into a school bus before he was arrested.
No children were on the bus, and no one was seriously injured in the crashes.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
