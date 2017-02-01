Alternatives to Violence workshop in Pierce County

Inmates talk with trust and deep emotions during Alternatives to Violence, a three-day workshop in Pierce County Jail, January 12, 2017.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Crime

Brazen thief steals mail while owner is home

Tacoma resident Mike Guza's surveillance cameras recorded a woman stealing his mail while he was at his home on E. 34th St. last week. He installed the system last November after someone shot at his SUV with a pellet gun while he was in the vehicle.

Crime

Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

Dillon Zachary Nash, 22, is arraigned Jan. 13 in Pierce County Superior Court, in connection to a fatal wreck in Lakewood. The Oct. 21 crash on Interstate 5 killed 46-year-old Jason Ley. Prosecutors accused Nash of causing the wreck by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and they charged him with vehicular homicide.

Editor's Choice Videos