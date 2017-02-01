Alternatives to Violence workshop in Pierce County

Tacoma resident Mike Guza's surveillance cameras recorded a woman stealing his mail while he was at his home on E. 34th St. last week. He installed the system last November after someone shot at his SUV with a pellet gun while he was in the vehicle.
Dillon Zachary Nash, 22, is arraigned Jan. 13 in Pierce County Superior Court, in connection to a fatal wreck in Lakewood. The Oct. 21 crash on Interstate 5 killed 46-year-old Jason Ley. Prosecutors accused Nash of causing the wreck by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and they charged him with vehicular homicide.
Matthew Leupold was charged with 2 counts of first-degree aggravated murder and first degree arson and held without bail Wednesday while sister Lindsey was charged with first degree rendering criminal assistance with $500,000 bail.
Anthony Creighton, 26, talks about his 15-year-old brother, Dylan, who died earlier this year. Dylan's stepmom, 49-year-old Karen Inskip of Gig Harbor, pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday to second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors accuse her of accidentally killing Dylan by giving him the wrong medication.