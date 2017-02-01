Man found incompetent to stand trial in assault of woman whose van broke down in Tacoma

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman whose van broke down in Tacoma has been found not competent to stand trial.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Garold Johnson decided Friday that Nathan Lewis, 52, couldn’t fully understand the proceedings against him or help his attorney defend him.
That means an indecent liberties charge against Lewis was dismissed and that he’ll be evaluated for civil commitment to an inpatient psychiatric facility.
According to charging papers:
After the woman’s van overheated April 21, Lewis approached her and said he lived nearby. He said that if she walked home with him, he’d give her gas money and water for the van.
He offered her cocaine when they approached an apartment near South 82nd and South Alaska streets, and pulled her inside when she declined.
Lewis assaulted the woman, and she screamed loudly enough that a friend waiting with the van heard her and used a fire extinguisher to break into the apartment.
Mental health professionals evaluated Lewis after his arrest, and found he suffered from hallucinations and other symptoms of mental illness, according to court records.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
