High-speed chase ends in Tacoma

A high-speed pursuit ended in Tacoma Thursday after the driver rolled a stolen vehicle, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
It was just before 9 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and recognized the man in the passenger seat because he was wanted on a felony warrant.
Deputies initiated a chase but quickly lost the vehicle. They found it moments later.
The driver apparently crashed into another car at South 96th Street and South Yakima Avenue, struck a curb and rolled onto its side.
Nobody was seriously injured, although the other vehicle suffered significant damage.
By the time deputies arrived, the passenger wanted on a warrant was no longer at the scene.
He was likely dropped off after deputies lost sight of the stolen vehicle during the chase, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
