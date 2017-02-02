Crime

High-speed chase ends in Tacoma

By Stacia Glenn

A high-speed pursuit ended in Tacoma Thursday after the driver rolled a stolen vehicle, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

It was just before 9 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and recognized the man in the passenger seat because he was wanted on a felony warrant.

Deputies initiated a chase but quickly lost the vehicle. They found it moments later.

The driver apparently crashed into another car at South 96th Street and South Yakima Avenue, struck a curb and rolled onto its side.

Nobody was seriously injured, although the other vehicle suffered significant damage.

By the time deputies arrived, the passenger wanted on a warrant was no longer at the scene.

He was likely dropped off after deputies lost sight of the stolen vehicle during the chase, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

