7 arrested after raid at heroin den ‘littered with uncapped syringes’

Seven people were arrested Wednesday morning in a raid on a Parkland heroin den where 22 people live, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The home in the 2000 block of 150th Street East in Parkland is a notorious drug house known as the “Trap House,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Thursday. More than 100 calls for service have been placed at the house in the past three years.
Deputies arrived about 6 a.m. to serve a search warrant and found 22 people and three pit bulls in the home, Troyer said. Three of the residents attempted to flee out the back door.
Of the seven arrested, six were arrested on outstanding warrants. One is charged with giving a false name to deputies, and one was charged with unlawful possession of heroin found in her room. The homeowner’s son, the seventh person, was booked for unlawful use of a building for drug purposes.
The 2,100-square-foot home, built in 1974, also has a garage that was turned into living space.
“Almost every space in the residence is used for living space,” Troyer said. “The house is littered with uncapped syringes, heroin paraphernalia and dog feces.”
The owner’s son, 26, had baggies, heroin, foil, a scale and used syringes in his room, according to Pierce County Superior Court charging documents. He admitted to deputies that he and many of the other residents of the home were addicted to heroin, but he denied selling it.
Pierce County prosecutors may file additional charges against the man, who was released from jail on personal recognizance.
In two raids in September and December, 12 people were arrested at the home, Troyer said.
Multiple Pierce County agencies were contacted to follow up on code violations at the home, and the three dogs were impounded by Pierce County Animal Control.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
