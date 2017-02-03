Man who carved words onto woman’s chest sentenced to prison

A man prosecutors accused of attacking a woman he was dating, raping her and cutting words into her chest, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday.
Jason Harris, 23, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit second-degree rape.
The attack happened Aug. 9, 2015, as the couple was walking near the Sprinker Recreation Center in the Spanaway area.
Harris sexually assaulted the woman, carved the words “daddy” and “boobs” onto her chest with a pocketknife, and choked her, according to charging papers.
“I know what I did wasn’t right,” Harris told Pierce County Superior Court Judge James Orlando at sentencing.
Harris said he was sorry for his actions and that he wanted to get therapy.
“You’re a young man,” Orlando said. “It’s clear that you know you have issues and that you need to work on them.”
