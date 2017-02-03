Crime

February 3, 2017 6:14 PM

31 stolen guns plus 4 masked crooks equals $5,000 if you turn them in

By Craig Sailor

Masked bandits stole 31 firearms from a Federal Way indoor shooting range and gun store and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) wants them back.

The four thieves broke into Federal Way Discount Guns & Indoor Range early on Jan. 28. The business at 1401 S. 324th Street has security cameras but the culprits could not be identified.

Along with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association for the firearms industry, the ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the masked perpeptrators.

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION

Call: the ATF at 800-ATFGUNS (800-283-4867).

Email: ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

