31 stolen guns plus 4 masked crooks equals $5,000 if you turn them in

Masked bandits stole 31 firearms from a Federal Way indoor shooting range and gun store and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) wants them back.
The four thieves broke into Federal Way Discount Guns & Indoor Range early on Jan. 28. The business at 1401 S. 324th Street has security cameras but the culprits could not be identified.
Along with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association for the firearms industry, the ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the masked perpeptrators.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION
Call: the ATF at 800-ATFGUNS (800-283-4867).
Email: ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
All calls and tips will be kept confidential.
