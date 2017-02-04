Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Michael A. Lawley
Age: 55.
Description: 6 feet 1 inch and 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 8200 block of 19th Avenue East, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1982 of second-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: Did not complete a treatment program while incarcerated.
For information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s Detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Ronald A. Montgomery
Age: 45.
Description: 5 feet 4 inches and 150 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 9100 block of Veterans Drive SW, Lakewood.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1992 of first-degree rape with forcible compulsion in Kings County, New York, for holding a woman down while another man sexually assaulted her. Convicted in 2003 and 2005 of failing to register as a sex offender.
Other crimes: Convicted of third-degree theft, violating a domestic violence order, first-degree theft, second-degree robbery, second-degree criminal trespass, residential burglary, larceny, third-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and violation of a no contact order.
Sex offender treatment: Unclear whether he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For information: Call Lakewood police Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5109.
Keith A. Hatton
Age: 48.
Description: 6 feet 1 inch and 205 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 2100 block of South Eighth Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1986 of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct in Wayne County, Michigan, sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
