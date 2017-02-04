Cops looking for hit-and-run driver who left victim on Parkland pavement

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking for the driver of a vehicle who hit a man on a Parkland Street and left him for dead.
The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a bar and restaurant in the 10700 block of Park Avenue South.
A patron, later identified as the hit-and-run victim, had allegedly broken a fence and was trying to fight with other customers. The man left the bar before the deputies arrived.
While deputies were questioning witnesses at the bar a passerby found the victim two blocks down the road.
The victim had a serious head wound, was not moving and was barely breathing, the Sheriff’s Department reported.
Deputies applied medical aid until the man could be transported to a hospital. His injuries are life threatening, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies found tire tracks on the roadway and a black metal passenger side mirror on the shoulder, near where the victim was found. The mirror may be from an older model truck.
The Sheriff’s Department is seeking any information on the incident.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
