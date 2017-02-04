Police Beat: A threat in a box, a honking horn and a texted call for help

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
Jan. 31: “Go back to Russia,” the message said.
It was written on a package mailed to the 30-year-old South Hill man. Inside the package was a wooden block. The man called 911.
A sheriff’s deputy drove to the 12000 block of 170th Street East and looked at the box. The listed return address in Tacoma was fake. The man said someone had also sprayed some sort of foam on his mailbox.
The man said he’d spoken to his friends to see if someone was playing a joke on him. The friends said no.
The box also listed the man’s wife’s name — her maiden name. The man couldn’t think of anyone who would be angry with him or his wife.
The deputy took charge of the box. He said the culprit likely was someone the man knew and someone who knew his Russian heritage, his address and his wife’s maiden name.
The following day, the man spoke to the deputy again. He’d received another delivery in the mailbox: five 9mm bullets left in another blotch of foam. The deputy picked up the evidence. The investigation is ongoing.
Jan. 31: Pop quiz: You’ve got three active arrest warrants for driving with a suspended license. What do you do?
a) Don’t drive.
b) Drive past the row of nightspots on Sixth Avenue at 1:45 a.m., stop in front of one of them, honk your your horn 20 times and drive on.
The 32-year-old Tacoma man chose Option b. He drove a gold 2003 Mercedes-Benz 320.
An officer parked nearby saw the car stop in front of a pub in the 2400 block of Sixth Avenue. Traffic was minimal. Conditions were clear.
The man leaned on the horn 20 to 25 times, according to the police report, alternating between short and long bursts. After a pause, he drove on.
The officer pulled the Mercedes over. The man rolled down his window. The officer caught a whiff of liquor.
Did the man have an emergency? No, he said.
Why was he honking the horn?
“Was I?”
He couldn’t provide a license or proof of insurance. He said his license was suspended. The officer checked. The man was right — three arrest warrants from Tacoma and Fircrest confirmed it.
The man said he had been too busy to take care of the warrants. The officer cuffed him and booked him into the Pierce County Jail.
Feb. 2: The man knew his ex had a domestic-violence protection order against him, but when she sent a text message asking for help, he drove to her place anyway.
Tacoma officers responding to a reported domestic disturbance drove to an address in the 1700 block of East 42nd Street. They found the man, 33, parked outside the house.
The man said his ex sent text messages saying she had been using meth and was “feeling out of it.”
He drove to her house to check on the child the couple had together, he said. He said he didn’t go inside and stopped at the front door.
The woman, 33, told a different story. She admitted partying the night before and said she snorted what she thought was cocaine. It turned out be “meth,” she said.
She admitted texting her husband and asking for help. She said he showed up several hours later, entered the house, broke a coffee table, kicked a flower pot and yelled at her about using drugs.
The officer spoke to the man again. He denied breaking the coffee table. He admitted kicking the flower pot.
A records check revealed the protection order. The officer booked the man into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of violating it.
