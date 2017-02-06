Man charged with raping woman he met at Pierce County casino

A Tacoma man is accused of raping a woman in late October after leaving the Emerald Queen Casino with her.
Robert Christman, 31, was charged Thursday with second-degree rape and assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County Superior Court.
According to charging documents:
Christman met the woman Oct. 20 at the casino He said he’d give her a ride home, but that he had to stop at his father’s house first.
When they got there he offered her a glass of water and they went inside. He then sexually assaulted the woman, choking her and shouting at her that she would marry him.
She said that if they were to be married, she wanted to meet his father. Christman went to get him, which gave her time to escape and run across the street.
Sheriff’s deputies later found Christman, who told them the woman simply left the apartment in the middle of having sex. He said he meant no harm and told her he “even wanted to marry her.”
Christman said he often brought women home from the casino and that he thought of her as “just another woman to have sex with.”
He’s to be arraigned Feb. 16 in Superior Court. Court records did not list an attorney for him.
