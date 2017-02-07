Tacoma man nabbed after online ad to trade weed for food stamps

A Tacoma man who tried to trade marijuana for food stamps through a Craigslist ad now faces criminal charges, according to court documents.
The 28-year-old, who was on prison work release, was arraigned Friday in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana by a prisoner and trafficking in food coupons. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set his bail at $15,000 and banned the man from using Craigslist if released.
According to charging documents:
A Department of Social and Health Services investigator saw the man’s Craigslist post advertising marijuana for sale and said he would trade it for EBT cards, too.
The investigator passed the post to Puyallup police, where an officer set up a deal: two ounces of marijuana for $511 in food stamps.
They agreed to meet up at a store parking lot on the South Hill about 5 p.m. Thursday.
The man got into the officer’s car and handed the officer the marijuana. The officer gave the man the card, and the man called the state to confirm how much money was on it.
He got out to go to the store to spend the food stamp money, then was quickly arrested.
According to a DSHS news release, fraudulent use of food benefits costs the state $11 million per year.
