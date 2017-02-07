Last teens sentenced in connection with sex assault of Lakebay girl

The last of four teenagers accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old Lakebay girl has been sentenced.
Of the four accused in connection to the March 14 attack, three were charged as juveniles, and one as an adult.
Mostly recently in the case, a charge of unlawful imprisonment against one of the boys, who is 17, was dropped Jan. 10.
The News Tribune does not generally name juvenile defendants.
Pierce County prosecutors alleged the teens sexually assaulted the unconscious girl as the youths hung out in a shed behind her home. Someone posted photos and videos on Snapchat, an image-sharing application that deletes content seconds after it’s posted.
The teens burned smiley faces onto the girl’s skin with a lighter, tied her up with a cord and dragged her around the shed after she had been drinking and passed out, according to charging papers.
The youngest boy charged, who is now 14, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and was sentenced Nov. 21 to 30 to 72 weeks incarceration.
A 15-year-old got the same sentence Dec. 5 after he pleaded guilty to indecent liberties and second-degree assault.
The juvenile court sets the sentencing range, and the state Department of Social and Health Services decides when within it to release the teens.
Morgan James Cayo, who turned 18 since the attack, was charged as an adult and sentenced to two years, five months in early November.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments