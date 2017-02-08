Parker Trotter arraigned on child rape charges

Parker Thomas Trotter, 26, enters Pierce County Superior Court, February 8, 2017, for his arraignment on charges of first-degree child rape.

Crime

Brazen thief steals mail while owner is home

Tacoma resident Mike Guza's surveillance cameras recorded a woman stealing his mail while he was at his home on E. 34th St. last week. He installed the system last November after someone shot at his SUV with a pellet gun while he was in the vehicle.

Crime

Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

Dillon Zachary Nash, 22, is arraigned Jan. 13 in Pierce County Superior Court, in connection to a fatal wreck in Lakewood. The Oct. 21 crash on Interstate 5 killed 46-year-old Jason Ley. Prosecutors accused Nash of causing the wreck by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and they charged him with vehicular homicide.

Crime

Man accused of causing wreck on SR 512 charged

Jose Miguel Trinidad, 41, pleads not guilty at arraignment to vehicular assault and reckless endangerment Jan.13. Prosecutors accuse him of causing a wreck on state Route 512 that left a woman in a coma and bogged down traffic there and on Interstate 5 for hours Jan. 12.

