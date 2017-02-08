Parker Trotter arraigned on child rape charges

Tacoma resident Mike Guza's surveillance cameras recorded a woman stealing his mail while he was at his home on E. 34th St. last week. He installed the system last November after someone shot at his SUV with a pellet gun while he was in the vehicle.
Dillon Zachary Nash, 22, is arraigned Jan. 13 in Pierce County Superior Court, in connection to a fatal wreck in Lakewood. The Oct. 21 crash on Interstate 5 killed 46-year-old Jason Ley. Prosecutors accused Nash of causing the wreck by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and they charged him with vehicular homicide.
Jose Miguel Trinidad, 41, pleads not guilty at arraignment to vehicular assault and reckless endangerment Jan.13. Prosecutors accuse him of causing a wreck on state Route 512 that left a woman in a coma and bogged down traffic there and on Interstate 5 for hours Jan. 12.
Matthew Leupold was charged with 2 counts of first-degree aggravated murder and first degree arson and held without bail Wednesday while sister Lindsey was charged with first degree rendering criminal assistance with $500,000 bail.
