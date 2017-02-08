Assistant teacher at Gig Harbor day care pleads not guilty to child rape

3:11 How emergency calls are sent from 911 and received by responders Pause

0:43 Two arraigned in connection with Saturday slaying of Jason Emery

6:04 Deadly encounter detailed by home owner Kristi Croskey

2:30 Alternatives to Violence workshop in Pierce County

0:45 Emergency responders work to extricate deputy from vehicle

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich