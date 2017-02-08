Assistant teacher at Gig Harbor day care pleads not guilty to child rape

Pierce County prosecutors on Wednesday charged an assistant teacher at a Gig Harbor child care center with sexually abusing a 5-year-old student.
Parker Trotter, 26, pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree child rape and was ordered jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail.
The investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be added later.
Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered Trotter not to have any contact with children, employees at the day care center or his mother, who runs the facility.
Trotter was placed on administrative leave at Little Steps Christian Learning Center after his arrest Friday. He has worked there since September.
His mother, Barb Richards, is director of the child care center and was also placed on administrative leave. She has not been charged with a crime.
The victim’s parents reported the sexual abuse Feb. 1 after the girl told them about it.
The girl said it happened regularly over the course of several months at nap time when the teacher left for lunch and Trotter was left alone to supervise the children.
Trotter acknowledged that he was left alone with the kids at nap time but denied inappropriately touching the girl.
“He said when the children take their naps, he sometimes will pat a child on the back to help the child fall asleep,” according to charging papers. “He said he sometimes gives the children hugs.”
Little Steps officials told parents at a meeting Monday that they are installing closed-circuit cameras and putting more staff members in classrooms.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
