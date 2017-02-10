Man sentenced for hold-up of Summit-area bank

A man who held up a Summit-area bank was sentenced Friday to three years in prison.
Kyle Beadle, 30, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and first-degree theft as part of negotiations with Pierce County prosecutors, and Superior Court Judge Grant Blinn gave him the sentence.
Prosecutors accused Beadle of handing a teller a robbery note Sept. 7 at the Columbia Bank at 10321 Canyon Road E., while wearing a floppy hat and sunglasses.
The note demanded money and implied he had a gun. When the teller handed over the cash, Beadle left.
Investigators put out surveillance video of the heist, and multiple people who saw it said Beadle was the robber.
Defense attorney David Katayama told the court he thinks Beadle regrets his actions, and that Beadle might have some mental health concerns.
“He decided that this was a way to get money,” Katayama said.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
