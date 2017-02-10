Men sentenced in connection with fatal Lakewood wreck

Two men accused of drinking before they were involved in a fatal wreck in Lakewood have been sentenced, and neither will serve further time behind bars.
Spencer Marr, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in connection with the April 9 crash that killed 25-year-old Dominic Bryant.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend agreed to sentence Marr as a first-time offender, without additional time in jail or prison.
The other driver, 23-year-old Julio Gonzalez-Herrera, got a similar deal last month. He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in January as part of negotiations with prosecutors.
Judge Katherine Stolz sentenced him to a suspended sentence of a year. That means he won’t serve the time if he avoids further trouble with the law.
Bryant was a passenger in Marr’s car when it hit an abandoned vehicle on the side of Interstate 5, near the Berkeley Avenue exit. Then three other drivers were involved in the wreck, including Gonzalez-Herrera.
Investigators said Gonzalez-Herrera and Marr had consumed alcohol and marijuana before the wreck.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
