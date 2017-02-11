Police beat: Beware of bad checks, demanding friends and lovers jealous of racy dreams

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
Feb. 9: The buyer overpaid for the mannequin. The seller suspected a scam.
The dispatch call reported a fraud complaint. A sheriff’s deputy drove to the 2300 block of 165th Avenue East. He spoke to a woman who was selling a full-body mannequin online.
The woman said she received a text message from someone named Dave who claimed to be interested.
Text-based haggling ensued. The woman agreed to sell the mannequin for $400. Dave promised to overnight-mail a check.
The check arrived. It was written for $1,800 — way more than the agreed price.
The woman suspected a scam. She spoke to her bank in Sumner and confirmed the guess. The check was a fake.
The ploy was a standard swindle, built on guilt: Lure the mark into depositing the bad check and returning the difference.
The woman didn’t fall for it. She wasn’t out any money, but she said she wanted to file a report so others wouldn’t get conned. She gave the deputy copies of the text messages and the contact number. The deputy filed the evidence and a report.
Feb. 6: The homeless man wanted his phone fixed right away. His friend said he’d get to it in a minute. That was too long.
The dispatch call reported a fight at a supermarket deli. Officers drove to the 6900 block of South 19th Street, searching for a man reported to have caused “issues” at the place in the past.
A store manager rushed to the officers and pointed to a man in the seating area. That was the guy, the witness said.
Approached by officers, the man, 29, didn’t talk. He responded with hand gestures, implying he was hearing-impaired. He reached for something in his backpack.
Officers stopped him and cuffed him. The man started talking, asking why he was being arrested. A short struggle followed.
The manager and another employee said the man had taken swings at another man who tried to defend himself. They wanted the man banned from the store.
Nearby, other officers spoke to the victim, a 32-year-old man. He said he was homeless, and the attacker was his sometime friend. They sometimes hung out at the deli.
The attacker had a broken phone. He wanted his friend to fix it. The victim said he would, in just a minute. The attacker got angry and started punching, the victim said.
Officers spoke to the cuffed man, who answered every question with three words, two of them profane.
The officers wrestled him into a patrol car. He head-butted the window partition and kicked the door. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of criminal assault and told he was banned from the store.
Feb. 4: Jealous of her sleeping partner’s dream lover, the woman decided to clarify the rules of the relationship with kicks and punches.
The dispatch call reported sounds of a fight inside a residence. Officers drove to the 4300 block of Everett Avenue and knocked on a door.
A woman, 23, answered. What did the officers want?
The officers said they were responding to a domestic disturbance.
“Everything is fine now,” the woman said, demanding to know who called police.
Who was she fighting with?
Her boyfriend, the woman said. Officers asked to speak to him.
The man, 21, came to the door. Officers took him outside and asked what happened.
The man’s face was bleeding from several scratches. He had wounds on his neck and a bite mark on his chest.
At first, he didn’t want to talk. Officers pressed. The wounds didn’t just happen.
The man said he’d been sleeping earlier, and his girlfriend woke him up, angry. Why was he moaning in his sleep, she asked. What was he dreaming about?
The man said he was dreaming of sex with someone else. He said he couldn’t control his dreams. The woman started kicking him, he said.
The woman started kicking him, he said.
The woman started kicking him, he said. He tried to calm her down. She scratched his face, punched him in the back of the head and bit him.
Officers spoke to the woman, who said, “Nothing happened,” and refused to say more. They spoke to the woman’s sister, who said she heard the fight, but didn’t see it.
The man said he didn’t want the woman to go to jail. He said he wouldn’t pursue a court order.
“I love her and we are going to get married,” he said.
Officers cuffed the woman and told her she was under arrest. She shouted at the officers and refused to give a statement. She demanded to know what her boyfriend and sister said. She said officers were discriminating against her because of a mental illness.
Officers booked her into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence assault.
Sean Robinson: 253-597-8486, @seanrobinsonTNT
