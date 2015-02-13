Man admits to killing 2-year-old daughter

A 27-year-old Tacoma man admitted in court Thursday what never was a mystery to begin with: He killed his 2-year-old daughter.
Salvador Sanchez-Orozco pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the strangling death of his daughter, Daveena. He's to be sentenced Feb. 27.
The girl died Feb. 12, 2014.
Investigators said Sanchez-Orozco confessed to strangling the girl not long after picking her up for his scheduled visit with her. He and his wife were separated at the time, and he'd been upset about his failing marriage, court records state.
Detectives discovered a suicide note in his apartment, records state.
