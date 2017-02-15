Man killed in 3-car collision on SR 167 identified

A man killed Tuesday in a three-car collision on state Route 167 between Tacoma and Puyallup has been identified as 45-year-old Edwin Miller.
The driver who caused the crash fled in a green Saturn Vue with Washington license plate No. APL7862, which is registered to a Federal Way address.
Troopers are trying to locate the driver.
The collision happened about 5:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of River Road East, about two miles outside of Tacoma.
The Saturn was approaching River Road East from a private road and turned across SR 167 to head south.
Miller, who was traveling north toward Gratzer Road, swerved to avoid the Saturn and struck the back of a southbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. His 1993 Toyota Camry spun across Tacoma-bound lanes and hit the guardrail.
A Jeep Compass then hit Miller’s Camry.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 57-year-old woman driving the Jeep suffered serious injuries and was taken to Tacoma General Hospital. A 57-year-old Gig Harbor man driving the Chevrolet was not injured.
The investigation closed the road for nearly four hours.
