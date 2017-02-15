Driver charged in Lakebay crash that killed friend

Pierce County prosecutors on Tuesday charged a man who flipped his car in November and struck a tree in Lakebay, killing his passenger.
Charles Hall IV, 27, is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 28 for vehicular homicide in the Nov. 29 death of Jacob Reinhart.
Investigators believe Hall was under the influence and speeding when he lost control of his 1991 Chevrolet Camaro going around a curve in the 2700 block of Jackson Lake Road KPN.
The car crossed into southbound lanes, flipped and struck a tree.
Reinhart was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Charles admitted he had consumed alcohol and taken steroids while working out prior to driving,” according to charging papers.
His blood alcohol content was 0.13, more than the 0.08 legal limit, records show.
Reinhart, also 27, was a carpenter and had a young son.
