Driver held on $10,000 bail in fatal Tacoma crash

A man who hit and killed a pedestrian after careening off Interstate 5 is being held on $10,000 bail.
Kevin Lee Cochran, 50, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to vehicular homicide in the Nov. 26 crash that killed 42-year-old Peter Tuaau.
After setting his bail, Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered Cochran not to drive if he took any prescription medication.
Drugs appear to have played a role in the fatal crash.
At the time of the collision, records show Cochran had marijuana in his system, as well as a drug that’s used to treat depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Investigators also believe the worn down rear brake pads on Cochran’s Cadillac Escalade played a role in the crash. Mechanics said the brake problems would have been obvious long before they went out.
Tuaau was standing near a traffic light pole when Cochran left northbound I-5, honking and swerving, and hit the pole in the 2800 block of East Portland Avenue.
Investigators estimate he was going about 43 mph and although Cochran braked seconds before the collision, his vehicle only slowed 5 mph.
It was some time before police found Tuaau lying on a hillside near a concrete barrier with two broken legs and determined he’d been hit by the Escalade.
He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Cochran told police he saw somebody standing near the pole before he crashed into it but thought the man ran away, according to charging papers.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments