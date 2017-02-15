Bonney Lake man sentenced for South Hill chase

A Bonney Lake man has been sentenced to five months in the Pierce County Jail after leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase through South Hill last month.
Jon Kalista, 34, pleaded guilty Friday in Superior Court to third-degree assault and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.
Deputies had tried to pull Kalista over Jan. 3 after he was driving down Meridian about 10 miles per hour below the speed limit and then turned across all lanes of traffic without using an indicator, charging documents state.
To try to get away from deputies, Kalista sped up to 65 mph and ran four stop signs, documents state. The deputies tried to stop Kalista with their SUV, bu the backed up and pushed their vehicle backward.
He sped away, hit another car, then tried to jump out the driver’s side window when deputies moved to arrest him, documents state.
Kalista owes nearly $2,500 in restitution and court fees as a result of the chase.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
