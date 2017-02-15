Man gets 2-plus years for meth-fueled rampage at Eatonville house

A former Joint Base Lewis-McChord resident was sentenced to more than two and a half years in prison after a methamphetamine-fueled rampage at a house near Eatonville.
Jeremy Douglas Watson, 42, pleaded guilty Friday in Pierce County Superior Court to second-degree assault, drive-by shooting and first-degree malicious mischief.
A Eatonville-area family of three was sleeping March 2, 2016, when Watson set off their security alarm, fired a handgun, then threw a rock through the window of their house, charging documents state.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find Watson laying in the front yard, high on meth, screaming and covering his right ear, documents state. A handgun was on the ground nearby.
Watson ranted about his “dead” wife having a lover and that he went to the house in the 11000 block of 417th Street East to “stop” that lover, the deputies said.
Military police confirmed at the time that Watson’s wife was safe and sound, but Watson threatened her earlier that night.
The family said they didn’t know Watson.
He owes more than $10,000 in restitution for damages to the family’s house and belongings.
