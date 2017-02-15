Pierce County deputies want help IDing theft suspects

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify three people who stole vitamins and dietary supplements from two Rite Aid stores in East Pierce County.
Surveillance footage captured the three entering the Rite Aid at 176th Street East and Meridian Avenue East in South Hill about 6:05 p.m. Jan. 5.
Once there, they filled their shopping baskets with nutritional supplements and electronics, then walked toward the store’s exit, the Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook.
Store employees confronted the suspects, who took off running with the merchandise. One dropped a basket with about $700 worth of items while fleeing.
They fled into two waiting vehicles, one of which witnesses told deputies was a green Subaru.
About 20 minutes later, the three people took $1,100 in supplements and pills from the Rite Aid at 159th Street East and Pacific Highway South in Spanaway.
Anyone with information about the theft suspects is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments