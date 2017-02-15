Who jacked the jackets? Help Pierce County deputies figure it out

Pierce County sheriff's deputies want to know who jacked a stack of expensive jackets.
Detectives are still trying to figure out the identity of a man who stole some Carhartt-brand jackets back in November from Whistle Workwear at 12904 Meridian Ave. E. in South Hill, according to a Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.
The man, in his mid-20s and about 6 feet tall with a large Afro, grabbed some jackets from a display and ran for the door, the post said. When employees got in his way as he tried to leave, he pushed them over.
Because the employees were assaulted during the man’s dash for the door, the incident is considered a strong-arm robbery.
Anyone with details about the robbery is asked to contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
