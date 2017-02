Who jacked the jackets? Help Pierce County deputies figure it out

1:31 Arson a possible cause of fire at Our Savior Lutheran Chuch Pause

3:11 How emergency calls are sent from 911 and received by responders

1:07 Vehicle crashes into Tacoma building

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

3:06 Highlights: Cameron Cranston lifts Union to state with win over Bellarmine Prep

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4