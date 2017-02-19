Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Cecil M. Baiz
Age: 58.
Description: 5 feet 8 and 180 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1995 for first-degree child molestation in King County for sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl. Convicted in 1987 with second-degree assault for sexually assaulting a woman at a care facility where Baiz worked. Admitted in 2001 to the Special Commitment Center as a sexually violent predator.
Sex offender treatment: Participated “minimally” in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s Detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Charles E. Davis
Age: 43.
Description: 5 feet 7 and 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of first-degree rape and second-degree assault for kidnapping and raping a woman with two accomplices. Convicted in 1992 on second-degree assault with sexual motivation for sexually assaulting a woman after breaking into her house.
Sex offender treatment: Refused to participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
Daniel E. Carnes
Age: 52.
Description: 6 feet 2 and 160 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1986 of first-degree rape in Pierce County for breaking into a sleeping woman’s home, threatening her with shears and sexually assaulting her. Convicted in 1996 of residential burglary with sexual motivation and indecent exposure in Pierce County for breaking into a home and exposing himself to two young girls.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
