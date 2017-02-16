Bride-to-be critically injured in ATV crash, fiance arrested

A woman suffered critical injuries Wednesday night after her fiance crashed an ATV into a tree at a prewedding celebration, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer gave this account:
The 24-year-old woman and another woman of the same age were riding on the ATV, driven by the 25-year-old fiance, who investigators believe had been drinking.
None of the three wore a helmet, and the vehicle was meant to carry only two people.
They crashed about 8:45 p.m. in the 31200 block of 120th Street East.
The bride-to-be was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition, and the other two went to different hospitals.
Sheriff’s deputies later arrested the fiance on suspicion of vehicular assault.
The News Tribune does not generally name suspects before they have been charged.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
