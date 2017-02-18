Sex offender registrations in Tacoma

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Donald I. Johnson
Age: 34.
Description: 6 feet 3 and 235 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2012 of voyeurism and first-degree criminal trespass in Pierce County for watching a 12-year-old girl shower through a window.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Kenneth H. White Jr.
Age: 27.
Description: 5 feet 8 and 145 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 1500 block of South M Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2013 of unlawful imprisonment and bail-jumping in Clark County for drugging an underage girl on a bus and holding her at gunpoint inside a garage. Convicted in 2014 of first-degree possession of a minor engaged in sexually explicit contact in Clark County for having a photo on his cellphone.
Sex offender treatment: Unclear whether he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Detective Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Christopher I. Saunders
Age: 42.
Description: 6 feet 1 and 210 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 1900 block of South Sheridan Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1993 on two counts of second-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Convicted in 2000 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for making a 14-year-old girl watch him masturbate. Has seven convictions for failing to register as a sex offender.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Detective Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
