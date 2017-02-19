Crime

February 19, 2017 5:52 PM

Man taken to Harborview after Federal Way shooting

By Kenny Ocker

A 50-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after being shot early Sunday in front of a Federal Way apartment complex, according to police there.

Police were called about 2 a.m. to a parking lot in the 1900 block of Southwest Campus Drive after gunshots were heard, police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock wrote in an email.

Police found the 50-year-old, who lived in the complex, with a gunshot wound and had him taken directly to Harborview, Schrock wrote.

The shooting is not believed to be random, Schrock wrote. The investigation is ongoing.

