Man taken to Harborview after Federal Way shooting

A 50-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after being shot early Sunday in front of a Federal Way apartment complex, according to police there.
Police were called about 2 a.m. to a parking lot in the 1900 block of Southwest Campus Drive after gunshots were heard, police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock wrote in an email.
Police found the 50-year-old, who lived in the complex, with a gunshot wound and had him taken directly to Harborview, Schrock wrote.
The shooting is not believed to be random, Schrock wrote. The investigation is ongoing.
