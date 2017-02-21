Help deputies identify would-be credit card defrauders

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify three people they believe tried to use credit cards stolen from a car parked in Spanaway last week.
At least one person broke into a car parked in front of a gym on Pacific Highway South in Spanaway about 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13 and took a purse with multiple credit cards, the Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook.
About 15 minutes later, three people tried to use the stolen credit cards at Lakewood Towne Center, trying to buy more than $1,500 in goods, the post said. Each person used a different credit card; each transaction was declined.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
