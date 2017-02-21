Two sentenced for $350,000 in identity thefts

1:57 Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool talks about massage parlor busts Pause

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

3:25 Roberto Gittens, Foss rally to win district title over North Kitsap

0:55 Problem motel in Lakewood to be demolished

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:13 Federal Way School District Superintendent Tammy Campbell offers support for levy cliff delay

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

1:14 Construction on 27th Street West in University Place makes commute difficult