A kidnapping and shooting in Federal Way have this man on the run

Federal Way police are searching for a 23-year-old man they say kidnapped his girlfriend and shot her ex-boyfriend’s dad.
A warrant has been issued for Ivan Alfonso Sosa Aguinaga, who is considered armed and dangerous.
Police said he abducted his girlfriend and forced her to point out where her former boyfriend lived. He did not hurt her before releasing her in Sunnyside, about 35 miles southeast of Yakima.
On Feb. 19, officers responded about 2 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1900 block of SW Campus Drive and found a 50-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries but has since stabilized and is expected to survive.
The victim was the father of Sosa Aguinaga’s girlfriend’s former boyfriend. Police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said the intended target was the girlfriend’s ex.
King County prosecutors are expected to charge Sosa Aguinaga with first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.
His whereabouts are unknown. His GMC short-bed pickup truck with an Oregon license plate was found abandoned in Moses Lake the day after the shooting.
Sosa Aguinaga has the name “Sosa” tattooed six inches across his upper back at the base of his neck. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on where Sosa Aguinaga is should call 911 or submit a tip to safecityfw.com.
