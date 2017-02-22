Woman sentenced for role in fatal Tacoma shooting

The woman who helped her boyfriend in a botched Tacoma robbery that left him dead pleaded guilty Wednesday to rendering criminal assistance.
As part of a plea agreement in Pierce County Superior Court, Zyaire Cannon, 19, received 30 days of electronic home monitoring for her role in the Dec. 19 incident in the 2700 block of South 12th Street.
The first-time offender received credit for a day served in jail and must serve six months of community service after she completes her home-monitoring.
Cannon’s boyfriend, 21-year-old William Edwards, was killed after he tried to steal an iPhone from a man.
When the man objected, Edwards pulled a handgun on the man and demanded his wallet, too. The man pulled out his own handgun and quickly fired two shots, killing Edwards.
Cannon took Edwards’ gun and put it in his backpack, then threw it behind the convenience store where the incident occurred.
The 25-year-old who shot Edwards was not arrested in the shooting because it appeared to be in self-defense.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
