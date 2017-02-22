Help police identify Tacoma, UP bank robber

Tacoma police and Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify a person who robbed two banks in the past eight days. A reward of up to $1,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest.
The first robbery was about 12:40 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Wells Fargo branch in the 2600 block of North Pearl Street in Tacoma, according to a sheriff’s department bulletin.
The second robbery was about 2:05 p.m. Tuesday at the KeyBank branch in the 2400 block of Mildred Street West in University Place, the bulletin states.
The suspect used the same method in both robberies, the bulletin states: Gave the teller a note demanding cash, took the money and then ran toward a nearby apartment complex.
The suspect is described as black, between 35 and 40 years old, between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet tall, with a medium to heavy build. The suspect wore sunglasses, a black zippered hoodie, dark pants, a black beanie and gloves in both robberies.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments