Scammers use outstanding warrants to target Pierce County residents

Someone is scamming Pierce County residents by scaring them over outstanding warrants.
The Sheriff’s Department reports that at least four people have been targeted in the last week by suspects identifying themselves as a law enforcement officer and demanding payment for the warrant.
“The victims were instructed to purchase thousands of dollars in cash cards such as Green Dot or Money Pack, then to call back and provide the suspect with the numbers on the cards,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
To make the scam more convincing, the callers appear to spoofing phone numbers from the Sheriff’s Department so the calls appear legitimate.
Suspects provide various names, ranks and badge numbers to the victims. Some victims reported the caller used a southern or foreign accent.
Officials said they never call about unpaid debts and would not ask for money to be paid over the phone.
