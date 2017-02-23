Federal Way shooting suspect found in horse barn

A man wanted in connection with a Federal Way shooting and kidnapping was arrested Wednesday night near a Kent horse barn, according to Federal Way police.
Kent police arrested Ivan Alfonso Sosa Aquinaga, 23, about 10:30 p.m. after an anonymous tip to Federal Way police led them to the southeast Kent barn, Federal Way police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock wrote in an email Thursday.
As police set up a perimeter around the barn, Sosa took off running, Schrock wrote. A Kent police dog chased him down and he was arrested.
When he was arrested, Sosa had a handgun with him that police believed he used to shoot a 50-year-old man early Sunday in the 1900 block of Southwest Campus Drive, Schrock wrote.
The man, the father of his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries but is now expected to survive.
Schrock said the ex-boyfriend was Sosa’s intended target.
Police also believe Sosa kidnapped his girlfriend and made her tell him where her ex-boyfriend lived, then drove her across the Cascades and released her in Sunnyside in Yakima County.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments