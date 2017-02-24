Man sentenced in Tacoma hammer attack against elderly woman, disabled son

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

1:02 Puyallup police respond to explosives injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital

2:42 Twisted murder trial leaves mother of slain son in pain

0:43 Two arraigned in connection with Saturday slaying of Jason Emery

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

0:55 Problem motel in Lakewood to be demolished

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4