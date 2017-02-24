Forgiveness given to teen driver sentenced with killing friend in DUI crash

0:43 Two arraigned in connection with Saturday slaying of Jason Emery Pause

1:02 Puyallup police respond to explosives injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital

0:55 Problem motel in Lakewood to be demolished

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:13 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar previews trip to Washington State

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:04 Yelm girls win program's first team title at Mat Classic XXIX