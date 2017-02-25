Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
David J. Thomas
Age: 43.
Description: 5 feet 9 and 250 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County
Criminal history: Convicted in 1992 of attempted first-degree rape for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Convicted in 1994 of aggravated sexual abuse for raping an 11-year-old boy.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s Detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Chad A. VanDiest
Age: 37.
Description: 6 feet and 250 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 6500 block of 407th Street East, Eatonville.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2003 of third-degree child molestation in King County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Convicted in 2009 of residential burglary with sexual motivation in Chelan County for assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
David L. Wilson
Age: 35.
Description: 5 feet 8 and 175 pounds, blond hair with hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of first-degree child molestation in Grays Harbor County for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Michael A. Tharp
Age: 56.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 210 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 1900 block of Milwaukee Way, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1985 of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 in Fresno County, California, for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl. Has multiple convictions for indecent exposure and annoying or molesting children from 1991 to 2002 for exposing himself or making inappropriate comments to young girls.
Sex offender treatment: Unknown whether he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
